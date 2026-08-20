DU Admission 2026: The University of Delhi has allowed three more colleges, including Shyam Lal College, Rajdhani College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), to grant admissions to certain undergraduate courses based on Class 12th marks. Despite the regular admission process based on CUET scores, seats are still vacant in certain UG courses. Earlier, two DU colleges, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College, took the same route to fill the vacant seats. This gives an opportunity to candidates who failed to get admission through CUET under certain courses. Generally, DU colleges offer admission based on CUET scorecards, and final seat allotment is done via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Also Read: BSF HCM Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket PDF At cdn.digialm.com, CBT Exam On September 1, Direct Link Here Shyam Lal College Offers Admission In Three Courses The college will grant admission under the following courses: BSc Physical Science with Chemistry

BSc Physical Science with Electronics

BA (Hons) Hindi Applications started on August 19 and will conclude on August 21. The college will announce the merit list on August 23. Shortlisted candidates will then have to complete their document verification process and fee payment between August 24 and 25.

Rajdhani College Opens Merit-Based Admissions Based on their board performance, candidates will get admission to the following courses: BA (Hons) Sanskrit

BSc (Hons) Physics

BSc Physical Science with Chemistry

BSc Applied Physical Science with Industrial Chemistry

BA Programme with Sanskrit and History Eligible students can apply until 5 pm on August 24. The college will release the merit list on August 25. Following this, the verification process will be done on August 27 and 28. Candidates can pay the admission fee by August 29.

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Admissions 2026 Applications are open for the following courses: BA (Hons) Persian

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

BA (Hons) Urdu

BA Programme combinations involving Arabic, Bengali, Persian, Sanskrit or Urdu with History or Political Science Students can apply until August 23. The repeated permission given to the DU colleges highlights the challenges the colleges are facing in filling the vacant seats based on CUET scores. Where seats are still vacant, DU is falling back on the merit-based admission process instead of following the entrance-based system.