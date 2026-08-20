Youth Exchange Programme: Providing additional time to students to complete their online registration process, the Ministry of Education has informed that the last date to register for the Yuva Sangam Phase 7 has been extended to August 31, 2026. Eligible youth from across the country can register through the Yuva Sangam portal and participate in this unique youth exchange programme. Before applying, applicants need to read the eligibility criteria carefully to avoid any errors. Earlier, the deadline was August 18, 2026.

Direct Link Here What Is Yuva Sangam Programme? Under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative, Yuva Sangam is a flagship programme aimed to strengthen the emotional bond and mutual understanding among citizens across States and Union Territories. The initiative helps students to learn about the cultural, linguistic, educational and developmental diversity across the country, thereby promoting the spirit of "Unity in Diversity". Selected candidates get to visit different States and Union Territories imbibing their cultural aspects.

The Yuva Sangam initiative is built on 5 Ps — Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions & Culture), Pragati (Development & Governance), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-People Connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology & Innovation). Aligning with the vision of NEP 2020, the initiative fosters deeper appreciation of India's diversity among citizens.

Eligibility Criteria For Yuva Sangam Phase 7 Registration For this programme, youth must be between the age of 18 to 30 years. Applicants must be students of Higher Education Institutions, NSS volunteers and young professionals. Eligible candidates must register through the official Yuva Sangam portal at ebsb.aicte-india.org.

Also Read: Manipur School Shutdown: All Educational Institutions Closed Till August 23 Amid Unrest 5-7 Days Of Educational And Cultural Tours Higher Education Institutions including IITs, IIMs, Central Universities and NITs have been recognized as nodal institutions to host and facilitate the exchange programs. Selected candidates will undergo five to seven days of cultural and educational tours to their paired States and Union Territories. As per the schedule, Uttar Pradesh has been paired with Keralam, while Madhya Pradesh with Karnataka. Meanwhile DU has been paired with the Central University of Tamil Nadu. Through this exchange programme, applicants will get first-hand exposure to local traditions, educational institutions, governance initiatives, innovation ecosystems, industries, heritage sites, and community life of different states and UTs.