PM-YASASVI Scholarship 2026: The Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI) aims to provide financial assistance for the education of students from class 9 to 12 falling under the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT). The scholarship intends to reduce the financial burden and promote quality educational opportunities among these students from these communities.

The registration link is active at dosje.gov.in. Eligible candidates are advised to read the eligibility requirements thoroughly before applying for the scholarship scheme.

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PM-YASASVI Scholarship 2026: Eligibility Requirements

Students applying for the scholarship must be an Indian citizen and belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), or De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT).

1. They must be students of Class 9 to 12, or full-time courses beyond Class 12 for college components.

2. The annual income of the family must not exceed Rs 2,50,000.

3. The scheme can be availed by only two siblings per family.

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PM-YASASVI Scholarship Benefits 2026

Under this, the students will be provided tuition fee, hostel fee, and other charges as required by the schools. For students of Classes 9 to 10, financial assistance of Rs 75,000/- every year will be provided, while students of Class 11 and 12 will get Rs 1,25,000/- per annum.