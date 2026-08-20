Manipur School Holiday: On Wednesday, the Manipur government has issued an order citing the closure of all educational institutions across the state from August 20 to 23 due to the ongoing law and order situation. This order covers all schools, colleges, universities, and higher educational institutions in the state. The closure has been ordered after the 48-hour shutdown called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) over its demand that the Census must be conducted only after the implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC). To avoid any unwanted turmoil, the government has taken this decision.

Also Read: NCERT Forms New Political Science Panel; 4 Members Linked To RSS Schools, Colleges Remain Closed Until August 23 The government order was issued by the commissioner-cum-secretary to the Government of Manipur. In that, the Commissioner of Education (School), Ningthoujam Geoffrey, said that the order applies to all schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, Central Board of Secondary Education, or otherwise.

The decision has been taken, “in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State”. All colleges, higher educational institutions, universities under the government, and aided and unaided sectors are covered under this order. Furthermore, the government has not only treated the closure at school-level only, but also been implemented to the entire educational sector across the state. All deputy commissioners, zonal education officers and directors concerned have been asked to convey the order to all schools and institutions under their jurisdiction.

Normal Life Disrupted Due To Shutdown Amid the 48-hour shutdown called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), the education sector has come to a standstill, disrupting the normal life of residents in several districts in Manipur. With protests aggravating over NRC and Census demands, the government is closely monitoring the situation to avoid any turmoil in the state.

What’s The Demand? The uproar has been because of the demand of the Meitei group to carry out the census only after the implementation of NRC. The group has argued that NRC is important to identify undocumented migrants who settled in Manipur after 1951 from neighbouring countries that may pose a threat to the existing inhabitants of the state.

The demand has raised contentions among the Kuki organizations, which have accused Meiteis of trying to label them all as undocumented immigrants. The agitation has added another layer to the already politicised and sensitive matter between these two groups. Meanwhile, in Assam, the NRC was updated in 2019 to identify the undocumented people who came to the state after 1971. Also Read: HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 OUT: Download Roll Number-wise, Name-Wise PDF At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here Students, teachers, and concerned educational sectors must wait for further directions from the authorities regarding the resumption of classes. Any changes in the school closure will be communicated directly by the state authorities.

