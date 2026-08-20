- Final merit list released after revaluation and rechecking.
- Top 10 students achieved impressive percentages across streams.
- Students can download PDF from official HPBOSE website.
HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list. As per the official notification released, the final merit list has been prepared based on the revaluation and rechecking results. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list 2026 on the official website.
As per the official notification, the merit list of the Class 12 annual examination session March 2026 has been finalised on August 17, 2026, after incorporating the results of the revaluation/rechecking declared on July 8, 2026, on the main annual examination result database.
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HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List: Top 10 Students
|
Candidate Name
|
Marks
|
Stream
|
Percentage
|
Anshit Kumar
|
496
|
Arts
|
99.20%
|
Shayla Kashyap
|
495
|
Science (Comb.)
|
99.00%
|
Arushi Dharyar
|
495
|
Arts
|
99.00%
|
Muskan Thakur
|
494
|
Commerce
|
98.80%
|
Gauri Sharma
|
494
|
Arts
|
98.80%
|
Nikesh Barjatya
|
494
|
Arts
|
98.80%
|
Sanchita Dhiman
|
493
|
Science (Med.)
|
98.60%
|
Kashi Sharma
|
493
|
Science (N-Med.)
|
98.60%
|
Prakriti
|
493
|
Arts
|
98.60%
|
Gouri Sharma
|
493
|
Arts
|
98.60%
How To Check The HPBOSE Final Merit List?
1. Visit the HPBOSE official website.
2. Click on the Notification section.
3. Click on the Class 12 Final Merit List (March 2026) link.
4. Download the PDF for further reference.
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HPBOSE 12th Main Result: Key Statistics
HPBOSE 12th results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were originally announced on May 4, 2026. As per the analysis provided, a total of 81,417 students appeared for the March 2026 examinations, out of which 74,637 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.02 per cent. A total of 3,071 students were placed in the compartment category.
HPBOSE 12th Merit List Official Notification - Click Here
HPBOSE Class 12 Merit List Direct Link - Click Here