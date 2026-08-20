HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list. As per the official notification released, the final merit list has been prepared based on the revaluation and rechecking results. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list 2026 on the official website.

As per the official notification, the merit list of the Class 12 annual examination session March 2026 has been finalised on August 17, 2026, after incorporating the results of the revaluation/rechecking declared on July 8, 2026, on the main annual examination result database.

ALSO READ: NCERT Political Science Textbook Panel: 4 Members Linked To RSS, ABVP; Details HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List: Top 10 Students Candidate Name Marks Stream Percentage Anshit Kumar 496 Arts 99.20% Shayla Kashyap 495 Science (Comb.) 99.00% Arushi Dharyar 495 Arts 99.00% Muskan Thakur 494 Commerce 98.80% Gauri Sharma 494 Arts 98.80% Nikesh Barjatya 494 Arts 98.80% Sanchita Dhiman 493 Science (Med.) 98.60% Kashi Sharma 493 Science (N-Med.) 98.60% Prakriti 493 Arts 98.60% Gouri Sharma 493 Arts 98.60% How To Check The HPBOSE Final Merit List? 1. Visit the HPBOSE official website. 2. Click on the Notification section.

3. Click on the Class 12 Final Merit List (March 2026) link. 4. Download the PDF for further reference. ALSO READ: UP Board Exam 2027: UPMSP Releases Revised Dates For Class 10, 12 Exam Centres; Check Full Schedule Here HPBOSE 12th Main Result: Key Statistics HPBOSE 12th results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were originally announced on May 4, 2026. As per the analysis provided, a total of 81,417 students appeared for the March 2026 examinations, out of which 74,637 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.02 per cent. A total of 3,071 students were placed in the compartment category.

HPBOSE 12th Merit List Official Notification - Click Here HPBOSE Class 12 Merit List Direct Link - Click Here