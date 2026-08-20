UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: The UGC NET re-exam for English, Commerce & Sociology subjects will be held on September 9 and 10 across morning and afternoon shifts. As per the official dates, English and Commerce examinations will be held on September 9. Whereas, the UGC NET Sociology paper is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2026. The exams for these papers were cancelled earlier due to factual, typographical, and translation errors. Addressing this, NTA said, “The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts.” The affected candidates have to pay the examination fee again to appear for the re-exam.

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UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: Shift Timings

The re-examinations will be held across different shifts on both days. Candidates can check the following table to get detailed information about the UGC NET re-exam shift timings.

Subjects Date Shift Timings English September 9, 2026 1 9 AM to 12 PM Commerce September 9, 2026 2 3 to 6 PM Sociology September 10, 2026 1 9 AM to 12 PM

UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026

The National Testing Agency will release the re-exam admit cards a few days before the exam day. Eligible candidates have to log in to the official portal with their registration details and download the e-admit card. The hall ticket will have details of the exam centre, shift timings, exam date, application and registration details, and candidates’ credentials. A printed copy of the e-admit card along with a valid photo ID proof is mandatory on all exam days.

Exam pattern Remains Unchanged

The re-exam will follow the same exam pattern. Both the papers will be held in the CBT mode across several exam centres nationwide. Key points regarding the exam pattern are as follows: