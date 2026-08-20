UK Board Improvement Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 and 12 improvement results for 2026 on August 19, 2026. Candidates can log in to the official portal at ubse.uk.gov.in with their registration credentials and check their updated marks. The improvement result covers the 2026 First Improvement Examination and the 2025 Third Improvement Examination. These examinations provided eligible students with an opportunity to improve their board performance.

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How To Download UK Board Improvement Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to download their results from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the result section from the main menu.

Step 3: Click on the “ UK Board Compartment Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter the required roll number and captcha code.

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

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Details Mentioned On UK Board Improvement Scorecard 2026

The provisional scorecard will have the following details mentioned on it. Verify this information carefully and report any discrepancy to the respective schools or board authorities.

Student's name

Roll number

Father's/Mother's name

School name and code

Subject-wise marks obtained

Overall qualifying status

Board seal and signature of the controller of examinations

Original Marksheet To Be Collected From Schools

The online marksheet will be provisional in nature and is valid for immediate admission purposes. Students need to collect their original marksheet and certificates from their respective schools. The compartment result allows students who could not clear one or two subjects in the main exam to complete their board qualification without repeating the academic year. To pass the exam, students need at least 33% marks in each subject, including theory and practical.