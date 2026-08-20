BSF HCM Admit Card 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the admit cards for the Head Constable (Ministerial) and ASI Stenographer recruitment examination 2026. The download link is active at cdn.digialm.com. To download their e-admit card, candidates need to log in to the official website with their registration number and password. The CBT exam will begin on September 1, 2026. Applicants must carry a printed copy of their e-admit card along with a government-issued ID to the exam centre. Key details, including candidates’ registration number, exam centre address, exam date and timings, etc are mentioned on the admit card.

Direct Link Here

How To Download BSF HCM Admit Card 2026?

Follow the given steps to download your e-admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official BSF recruitment website at cdn.digialm.com.

Step 2: Under the recruitment section, select the “HC Ministerial and ASI Stenographer” download link.

Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your roll number and user ID details.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit all the details.

Step 5: Your BSF admit card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download and check all details carefully.

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CBT Exam Begins On September 1

The BSF HCM and ASI Stenographer recruitment examination 2026 will commence from September 1, 2026. The test will be held as a computer-based test across several exam centres. Those who have cleared the PET/PST stage are eligible for the written examination.