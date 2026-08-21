IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVI) Preliminary Examination 2026 on August 20, 2026. The download link will remain active until August 29, 2026. Candidates can download their call letter from ibps.in using their registration number and date of birth. The exam will be held on August 29, 2026 across various exam centres in online mode. Key details, including exam venue, reporting time, shift timing, and exam-day instructions, are mentioned on the admit card. The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 1,035 Specialist Officer vacancies across participating public sector banks.

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How To Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026?

Here’s how candidates can download their prelims call letter from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Select the CRP Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XVI) section.

Step 3: Click on the “IBPS SO Admit Card” download link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.

Step 6: Your prelims call letter will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and check all details carefully.

Also Read: KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 Out: Download PGT, TGT Merit List PDF At examinationservices.nic.in, Direct Link Here

SO Prelims Exam on August 29

IBPS SO Prelims Examination 2026 is scheduled for August 29, 2026. The exam will be held in CBT mode consisting of 100 MCQ-based questions worth 125 marks. There will be four sections, including Reasoning, General Knowledge, English, and Professional Knowledge. Candidates need to score the minimum qualifying marks in each section and overall to get shortlisted for the SO Mains Examination 2026. It may be held in the month of November or December 2026.