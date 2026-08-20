KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the KVS/NVS Tier – II PGT (History, Commerce) and TGT (Work Experience) results 2026 today, August 20, 2026. Candidates can log in to the official portal at examinationservices.nic.in with their roll number and date of birth and view their shortlisting status. The Tier 2 examination was held between March 27 and March 31, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15,762 vacancies comprising 9,921 for KVS and 5,841 for NVS. The vacancies span various GT, TGT, PRT, and non-teaching posts.

Candidates can follow the given steps to access their result via the official portal.

How To Download KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026?

Important Update Tier-II Recruitment Examination Results for KVS and NVS In continuation to the earlier communication issued by CBSE, the Tier-II results for the post of PGT (Economics), PGT (History) and TGT (Work Experience) are being declared today i.e. 20.08.2026.… pic.twitter.com/Vuz7RYx3ob

Step 1: Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in (for KVS) or navodaya.gov.in (for NVS).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Tier 2 Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.

Step 5: Your result or shortlisting status will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result status thoroughly and take a screenshot for future reference.

Also Read: NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Prelims Hall Ticket At nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Exam On August 27

Individual Scorecards Will Be Available within 15 Days

For posts where the selection process includes interview rounds, candidates will get their individual marksheets within 15 days from the date of publication of the final results, after completing the interview process.