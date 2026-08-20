- CBSE has declared the KVS NVS Tier 2 PGT TGT results 2026 today.
- Candidates can check results on examinationservices.nic.in portal.
- A total of 15,762 vacancies have to be filled in KVS and NVS across various TGT and PGT posts.
KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the KVS/NVS Tier – II PGT (History, Commerce) and TGT (Work Experience) results 2026 today, August 20, 2026. Candidates can log in to the official portal at examinationservices.nic.in with their roll number and date of birth and view their shortlisting status. The Tier 2 examination was held between March 27 and March 31, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15,762 vacancies comprising 9,921 for KVS and 5,841 for NVS. The vacancies span various GT, TGT, PRT, and non-teaching posts.
Important Update— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 20, 2026
Tier-II Recruitment Examination Results for KVS and NVS
In continuation to the earlier communication issued by CBSE, the Tier-II results for the post of PGT (Economics), PGT (History) and TGT (Work Experience) are being declared today i.e. 20.08.2026.… pic.twitter.com/Vuz7RYx3ob
How To Download KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the given steps to access their result via the official portal.
Step 1: Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in (for KVS) or navodaya.gov.in (for NVS).
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Tier 2 Result 2026” link.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.
Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.
Step 5: Your result or shortlisting status will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check your result status thoroughly and take a screenshot for future reference.
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Individual Scorecards Will Be Available within 15 Days
For posts where the selection process includes interview rounds, candidates will get their individual marksheets within 15 days from the date of publication of the final results, after completing the interview process.
Meanwhile, for posts that do not include interviews in the selection process, Tier II marks are available in the candidate login portal along with the declaration of the results. The authorities will release the results for the remaining posts in phases.
Details Mentioned On KVS NVS Tier 2 Scorecard 2026
After downloading the scorecard, candidates must cross-check the following details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, immediate action must be taken.
Name of the Candidate
Roll Number & Registration Number
Applied Post (PGT, TGT, PRT, Non-Teaching)
Category (UR / OBC / EWS / SC / ST / PwD)
Shortlist Status for Interview/Skill Test
Instructions for Document Verification
Candidates are further advised to visit the KVS, CBSE, and NVS official portals for further updates related to the recruitment process.
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