AU Admission 2026-27: The University of Allahabad has commenced the counselling registration process for eligible candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and integrated courses at the university. For the 2026-27 academic session, the university is offering around 12 four-year UG courses, one integrated BA-BEd course, and six five-year integrated programmes. The counselling process will be held entirely online, including registration and seat allotment. Eligible candidates need to register for UG counselling, select their preferred programme, and pay the applicable counselling fee through the Samarth Admission Portal.

Direct Link Here Document Checklist For AU Counselling Registration 2026-27 During the registration process, candidates need to upload the following mandatory documents verifying their academic qualification and identification. CUET UG admit card

CUET UG scorecard

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

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Signature Students are advised to check the details mentioned on these documents carefully. Any discrepancy can cause difficulties in the admission process. Also Read: Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At cee.kerala.gov.in, Check Key Dates Here Admission Based on CUET And NCET Scores AU is offering admission to most of the undergraduate courses based on CUET UG scorecards 2026. Students applying to the integrated BA-BEd programme must have a valid NCET 2026 scorecard. Furthermore, for this course, applicants must complete a separate registration process through the admission portal as specified by the university. Those applying in more than one course are required to complete a separate registration process for each programme.

AU Admission 2026-27: Key Points 1. Students must have an Aadhaar card and APAAR ID. 2. Those allotted seats have to pay the admission fee based on their categories within the prescribed deadline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of seat allotment. 3. Keep your registered mobile number and email ID active throughout the admission process. The university will use these details to communicate important information related to counselling, document verification, and admission. 4. The university will soon announce the first cutoff list for the various undergraduate programmes. 5. Students are advised to visit the official portal for any counselling and admission-related updates. AU Admission 2026-27: Counselling Fee Candidates need to pay the counselling fee as per their category. They are required to complete all required stages of registration, including updating their profile, choosing their preferred programme, and making the applicable fee payment.

Category Counselling Fee Unreserved, OBC and EWS Rs 300 SC, ST and PwD Rs 150 Also Read: ICSI CS Result June 2026 Out: Check Executive Programme Topper List, Steps To Download & Direct Link Here