FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will open the online application portal for the Eligibility Certificate (EC) required for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on September 1, 2026. Candidates will be able to apply from 10 AM.

The application window will remain open until September 30, 2026, at 6 PM. NMC has advised candidates who have not obtained an Eligibility Certificate to apply through its online portal and carefully verify their details and documents before submitting the application.

ALSO READ: ICAR Results 2026: AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF Results Out At exams.nta.nic.in/icar; Direct Link HERE The Eligibility Certificate is required for candidates who fall under the applicable NMC requirements for appearing in the FMGE. Applicants who have not obtained the certificate are advised to complete the application within the specified deadline. Candidates who have already submitted an application for the Eligibility Certificate to NMC in the past do not need to apply again, according to the public notice. The FMGE Screening Test may be conducted in the coming months by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who are required to possess an Eligibility Certificate cannot apply for the screening test without the certificate issued by NMC.

FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2026: Important Dates Candidates can check the application schedule below: Application begins: September 1, 2026, at 10 AM Last date to apply: September 30, 2026, up to 6 PM Application mode: Online Application portal: NMC online registration portal Candidates are advised not to wait until the final day to submit their applications, particularly if any correction or clarification is required during the processing of the application. NMC Advisory For Candidates NMC has issued several instructions for candidates applying for the Eligibility Certificate. Applicants should preferably complete the application themselves rather than relying on a proxy. Candidates should keep all required documents ready before starting the application process. They must carefully compare every detail entered in the application form with their original documents before submitting it. Applicants should also provide an active mobile number so that NMC can contact them if any deficiency is found in their application. If NMC communicates any deficiency, candidates should rectify it at the earliest to avoid delays. ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 Exam Analysis: Check Question Paper Difficulty, Students And Experts’ Reactions, Expected Cutoff Here Documents And Application Details To Check Candidates should ensure that the information entered in the application matches their original documents. Any discrepancy or incorrect information could lead to complications during processing. NMC has advised applicants to exercise due diligence while submitting their forms and ensure that their mobile numbers remain active. The commission has clarified that the listed measures are suggestive and not exhaustive. Candidates should therefore carefully read the official NMC notice and follow all instructions applicable to their application before submission. Direct Link here: FMGE Online Application for the Eligibility Certificate Notice