NEET PG 2026: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has rejected social media claims alleging that the NEET PG 2026 question paper was leaked in Jaipur. PIB clarified that there was no question paper leak during the examination and termed the claims misleading.

According to the official clarification, technical disruptions occurred at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan, due to internal power supply issues. The affected candidates will be given another opportunity, with the NEET PG 2026 re-examination scheduled for September 5, 2026.

Social media posts are claiming that the NEET PG exam question papers were leaked in Jaipur. #PIBFactCheck:



❌This claim is #Misleading.



✅ There has been no question paper leak in the NEET PG examination.



✅ Technical disruptions were faced at test centres at iON… pic.twitter.com/J6ibooDtiI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 30, 2026 PIB Clarifies No NEET PG Paper Leak The PIB Fact Check unit issued the clarification after social media posts claimed that the NEET PG question paper had been leaked at examination centres in Jaipur. In its clarification, PIB stated that there had been no question paper leak in the NEET PG examination. It further explained that the issue at the Jaipur centres was related to technical disruptions caused by internal power supply problems.

The clarification aims to counter misinformation circulating online regarding the integrity of the NEET PG 2026 examination. ALSO READ: NEET PG Re-Exam 2026: NBEMS Announces Sept 5 Test For Jaipur Candidates After Power Cut; Check Official Notice Here NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam On September 5 Following the disruption at the affected Jaipur centres, the authorities have scheduled a re-examination for the affected candidates on September 5, 2026. The re-exam will provide the candidates impacted by the technical problems an opportunity to appear for the examination. Candidates concerned should follow official notifications for details regarding the examination centre, reporting time and other instructions. NEET PG 2026 Exam: Key Details The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30, 2026, across the country. The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres in 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories.

According to the official information, 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination. The examination was completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates, while candidates affected by the Jaipur centre disruptions have been provided with a separate re-examination date. ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Forms 3-Member Committee To Investigate Jaipur Exam Disruption Due To Power Outage What Happened At Jaipur Centres? The disruption occurred at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres in Jaipur and was attributed to internal power supply issues. The technical problem affected the conduct of the examination at the concerned centres. The authorities have subsequently arranged a re-examination for the affected candidates. Meanwhile, PIB has specifically cautioned against treating social media claims about a question paper leak as factual, stating that no NEET PG question paper leak occurred. Candidates should rely only on official communications from the examination authorities and government agencies for updates regarding the re-examination and other NEET PG 2026 developments.