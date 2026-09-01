Uttarakhand School Holiday On Sept 2: The Pithoragarh district administration has announced a one-day holiday for all schools from Classes 1 to 12 on September 2, 2026 (Wednesday). The decision follows a weather warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, Dehradun.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: All Class 1–12 Schools, Anganwadi Centres To Remain Closed In Champawat District On Sept 2 Due To Heavy Rainfall The holiday will apply to government, non-government and private schools, along with all Anganwadi centres operating in the district. The administration said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and children amid the possibility of heavy rainfall.

मौसम विभाग, देहरादून द्वारा जारी भारी वर्षा की संभावना के दृष्टिगत 2 सितम्बर को जनपद पिथौरागढ़ में कक्षा 1 से 12 तक के समस्त स्कूलों के साथ- साथ सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में एक दिन का अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/gUK8LzYwop — Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) September 1, 2026 Heavy Rainfall Forecast In Pithoragarh According to the IMD weather forecast issued on September 1, 2026, heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Pithoragarh and other districts of Uttarakhand on September 2. In view of the weather warning and potential risks associated with heavy rain, the District Magistrate has ordered educational institutions to remain closed for one day.

All Class 1 To 12 Schools Covered The closure order covers all government, non-government and private schools running Classes 1 to 12 in Pithoragarh district. All Anganwadi centres will also remain closed on September 2. The administration has emphasized that the decision is aimed at preventing students and children from travelling during potentially adverse weather conditions. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: Almora District Magistrate Orders School Closure On Sept 2 Amid Heavy Rainfall; Details Officials Asked To Ensure Compliance The Chief Education Officer, Pithoragarh, and the District Programme Officer, Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, have been directed to ensure implementation of the order across all schools and Anganwadi centres. The order was issued by Ashish Kumar Bhatgain, District Magistrate and Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Pithoragarh, under Letter No. 1327/Thirteen A.P./Order/2026-27.