Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has started the application process for 874 Junior Engineer posts. Candidates can submit their applications online through the official Rajasthan recruitment portal.

The last date to apply is September 14, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies from disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering, and candidates must hold the required engineering qualification specified for their respective posts.

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Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the schedule for the application below: Application process begins August 16, 2026, last date to apply is September 14, 2026 (till 11:59 PM), and the exam is scheduled for February 2027.