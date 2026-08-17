- RSSB opens applications for 874 Junior Engineer positions.
- Application deadline is September 14, 2026; exam in February 2027.
- Selection involves written test, document verification, medical examination.
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has started the application process for 874 Junior Engineer posts. Candidates can submit their applications online through the official Rajasthan recruitment portal.
The last date to apply is September 14, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies from disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering, and candidates must hold the required engineering qualification specified for their respective posts.
ALSO READ: UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Announces Re-Exam For English, Commerce, Sociology; Check Schedule Here
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check the schedule for the application below: Application process begins August 16, 2026, last date to apply is September 14, 2026 (till 11:59 PM), and the exam is scheduled for February 2027.
How To Apply For RSSB JE Recruitment 2026?
1. Visit the official recruitment portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
2. Log in with the Rajasthan SSO ID and password.
3. Select the relevant Junior Engineer recruitment application.
4. Enter required details.
5. Upload the required documents.
6. Pay the application fee, if applicable.
7. Submit the application and download the confirmation page.
8. Keep a printout or digital copy of the submitted application for future reference.
https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/
RSSB JE Application Fee 2026
Candidates have to pay the prescribed fee online while submitting the application form. UR/General/OBC candidates need to pay Rs 600, while OBC (NCL)/EWS/SC/ST/PWD candidates need to pay Rs 400.
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age, and should hold a Diploma or BE/BTech degree in a relevant engineering branch such as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, or Agricultural Engineering from a recognised university or institute.
ALSO READ: Odisha School Holiday Update: Schools To Remain Closed In THESE Districts On August 17 Amid Heavy Rain And IMD Alert
Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The selection process for Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026 includes a written exam, document verification, and a medical exam, with candidates required to clear each stage to secure final selection.