NTA Overhaul: The Ministry of Education has announced a series of measures to overhaul the National Testing Agency (NTA), with Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi directing stricter adherence to examination protocols, a revamp of confidential operations, and a comprehensive audit of all exam processes following recent UGC NET-related issues.

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Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, DG @NTA_Exams, and other senior officials.



The Minister was apprised on the steps taken by NTA in the wake of recent issues, particularly with reference to reforming the… pic.twitter.com/D5r5jSY0q0 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 17, 2026 Over 50 NTA Staff Removed According to the Ministry of Education, more than 50 staff members have been removed from the NTA as part of the ongoing reforms. The move is among several measures aimed at restructuring the agency and strengthening accountability. The ministry said the NTA is also introducing a new professional leadership structure to improve its technical, financial, security, and examination capabilities. Ten specialised leadership positions have been advertised and are currently being filled, including posts such as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, General Manager for Test Security, and General Manager for Research and Development and Psychometrics.

Private-Sector Experts To Join NTA Reforms: The ministry said domain specialists from the private sector are also being brought in for specialised areas, including cyber-security, psychometrics, and question-paper design. The move is aimed at strengthening the agency's technical capabilities and introducing specialised expertise into critical stages of the examination process.

Joshi has directed the NTA to implement a complete overhaul of its Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture on a war footing, including strengthening secluded rooms, deploying air-gapped systems, and ensuring strict compliance with device-deposit protocols to reduce the risk of unauthorised access.

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As part of the overhaul, the NTA has been directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all examination processes, covering examination security, confidential operations, and other critical processes, and submit a report detailing the corrective action taken. Why This Overhaul Matters? The latest measures come as the government seeks to strengthen the credibility, security, and reliability of examinations conducted by the NTA and restore confidence in the agency's examination system, following the recent issues linked to UGC NET.