Uttar Pradesh School Holiday On August 18: Schools in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed on August 18, 2026, due to continuous heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several areas. The district administration has taken the decision to prioritise student safety.

The closure applies to students from Classes 1 to 12 and covers secondary schools as well as CBSE, ICSE and Sanskrit-board institutions. Teaching activities for students will remain suspended on Tuesday, while teachers and non-teaching staff must report to their respective schools.

The decision comes amid persistent rainfall across Hardoi, which has created waterlogging at several locations and affected normal movement. Authorities have advised schools to strictly follow the closure order and ensure students do not face unnecessary travel risks.

Teachers To Attend Schools

The holiday applies only to students. Teachers and non-teaching employees are required to remain present at their respective schools during regular working hours and carry out official duties as directed by the administration.

Parents Should Monitor Official Updates

Parents should avoid sending children to school on August 18 and regularly check official district administration and school communications for further updates. If rainfall and waterlogging continue, authorities may announce additional measures depending on weather conditions.