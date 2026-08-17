Bihar STET 2026: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Bihar STET 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of BSEB at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

For Paper 2, a master's degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. qualification is the educational qualification required to apply. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 11th and 12th. A separate provision applies to B.Ed. in Computer Science. Candidates from SC, ST, EBC, BC, and the disabled category are given a 5% relaxation in the educational qualifications.

For Paper 1 of the Bihar STET, a graduation degree with at least 50 per cent marks in the relevant subject and a B.Ed. are required. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 9th and 10th.

Bihar STET 2026: How To Apply?

1. Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

2. Click on the Bihar STET 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, log in to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct Link To Apply For Bihar STET 2026:stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Bihar STET 2026: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 960 for Paper I or Paper II if belonging to the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category, and Rs 760 if belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category. The application fee to apply for both papers, Paper I and Paper II, is Rs 1,440 for the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category and Rs 1,140 for the SC/ST/PwBD category.