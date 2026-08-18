- AIBE 22 registration to begin from August 19, 2026.
- The application deadline is October 27; the exam is on November 29.
- Mandatory test for practicing law in Indian courts.
AIBE 22 Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will commence the registration process for AIBE 22 (2026) tomorrow, August 19. Law graduates and final-year law students with no backlogs can apply via the official website. The deadline to submit the application form is October 27, 2026.
Candidates should complete their applications and keep all necessary documents ready. The AIBE 22 examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. This eligibility test is a mandatory requirement for practicing law in Indian courts.
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AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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AIBE 22 Registration Begins
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August 19, 2026
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Registration Last Date
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October 27, 2026
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Fee Payment Last Date
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October 28, 2026
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Application Correction
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October 28 to 30, 2026
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Final Fee Payment Deadline
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October 30, 2026
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AIBE 22 Admit Card
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November 14, 2026
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AIBE 22 Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
AIBE 22 Application Form 2026: Steps To Apply
Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
Click on the AIBE 22 registration link.
Enter details such as name, mobile number, enrollment state and enrollment number.
Fill in the required personal and academic information.
Submit the registration form.
Note the registration ID and password received on the registered email ID and mobile number.
Log in again and pay the application fee.
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Documents Required For AIBE 22 Registration
Candidates should keep the following documents ready: matriculation certificate, intermediate or diploma certificate, 3-year or 5-year LLB certificate, passport-size photograph, signature, and enrollment certificate and Advocate ID card, if issued. Candidates claiming benefits under a reserved category or disability quota should also keep the relevant certificates ready.
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AIBE 22 2026: Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 3,560 for General/OBC candidates and Rs 2,560 for SC/ST candidates. Candidates with 50 per cent disability have to pay Rs 2,500. The fee includes Rs 60 as bank charges.