AIBE 22 Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will commence the registration process for AIBE 22 (2026) tomorrow, August 19. Law graduates and final-year law students with no backlogs can apply via the official website. The deadline to submit the application form is October 27, 2026.

Candidates should complete their applications and keep all necessary documents ready. The AIBE 22 examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. This eligibility test is a mandatory requirement for practicing law in Indian courts. ALSO READ: Odisha School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools Closed In THIS District On August 18 Amid Flooding And Heavy Rain AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates Event Date AIBE 22 Registration Begins August 19, 2026 Registration Last Date October 27, 2026 Fee Payment Last Date October 28, 2026 Application Correction October 28 to 30, 2026 Final Fee Payment Deadline October 30, 2026 AIBE 22 Admit Card November 14, 2026 AIBE 22 Exam Date November 29, 2026 AIBE 22 Application Form 2026: Steps To Apply Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the AIBE 22 registration link.

Enter details such as name, mobile number, enrollment state and enrollment number. Fill in the required personal and academic information. Submit the registration form. Note the registration ID and password received on the registered email ID and mobile number. Log in again and pay the application fee. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference. Documents Required For AIBE 22 Registration Candidates should keep the following documents ready: matriculation certificate, intermediate or diploma certificate, 3-year or 5-year LLB certificate, passport-size photograph, signature, and enrollment certificate and Advocate ID card, if issued. Candidates claiming benefits under a reserved category or disability quota should also keep the relevant certificates ready.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Today: All Schools Remain Closed In THIS District On August 18 Amid Heavy Rains AIBE 22 2026: Application Fee The application fee is Rs 3,560 for General/OBC candidates and Rs 2,560 for SC/ST candidates. Candidates with 50 per cent disability have to pay Rs 2,500. The fee includes Rs 60 as bank charges.

