SLAT 2027: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is expected to open the SLAT (Symbiosis Law Admission Test) 2027 application form soon for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law programs. The registration window will remain open until December 4, 2026, according to the schedule.

The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 will be conducted in online mode on December 19 and December 26, 2026. The exam will be held across around 68 test cities, and candidates interested in admission to the law programs offered by Symbiosis Law Schools should keep track of the application and examination dates.

ALSO READ: Delhi Revises Class 9 Exam Rules: Third Language, Vocational Education Mandatory; Details SLAT 2027: Important Dates Event Date Application Form To Be Announced Last Date To Apply December 4, 2026 SLAT Test 1 Admit Card December 11, 2026 SLAT Test 2 Admit Card December 18, 2026 SLAT Test 1 December 19, 2026 SLAT Test 2 December 26, 2026 SLAT 2027: Eligibility Criteria Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board with at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate. Students appearing for their Class 12 examination in 2027 can also apply, and there is no upper age limit for appearing in SLAT. How To Apply For SLAT 2027? Once registration opens, candidates can apply through the official SLAT website by following these steps:

1. Register using name, email ID, mobile number, and other details. 2. Fill in the application form. 3. Upload the required documents, including a photograph and signature. 4. Pay the application fee of Rs 2,250 per test through the available online payment modes. 5. Submit the form and save the confirmation for future reference. ALSO READ: BPSC TRE 4: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Notification Likely To Be Out Today For 32,388 Vacancies; Details SLAT 2027: Exam Pattern SLAT will be conducted as a computer-based test comprising 60 multiple-choice questions for 60 marks. The question paper will have five sections: Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, General Knowledge, and Legal Reasoning. Candidates will get one mark for every correct answer, and there will be no negative marking.