BPSC TRE 4: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is highly likely to release the notification for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 4 today. According to NDTV, a BPSC official stated that the commission would issue the recruitment advertisement for TRE 4 by the evening; notably, 32,388 teacher vacancies are expected to be announced under this recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, students in Bihar are staging a protest in Patna today regarding this matter. Student leader Dilip had announced earlier that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike on August 18 to demand the resignation of Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, the release of the TRE 4 notification, and action regarding irregularities in other examinations.

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BPSC TRE 4: Overview

Particulars Details Recruitment Authority Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Name Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4 Total Vacancies 32,388 Classes 1 to 5 3,847 posts Classes 6 to 8 8,563 posts Classes 9 to 10 3,877 posts Classes 11 to 12 16,101 posts Requisition Sent July 29, 2026 Notification Status Expected Today

What Are Students Demanding?

As per reports, students have long been demanding the release of the TRE 4 notification. They had previously taken to the streets on the very day the state's education minister Mithilesh Tiwari assumed office, and have now decided to resort to an indefinite hunger strike. Dilip had earlier stated that a meeting of students preparing for various competitive examinations was held on August 13, where it was decided the strike would commence at Gardanibagh on August 18.

He warned that if the government does not meet their demands within five days of the strike's commencement, they will march towards the Legislative Assembly while the hunger strike at Gardanibagh continues.