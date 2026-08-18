- BPSC TRE 4 notification for 32,388 teacher posts expected today.
- Students are protesting in Patna, demanding immediate release and action.
- CM confirmed requisition sent for teacher recruitment on July 29.
BPSC TRE 4: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is highly likely to release the notification for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 4 today. According to NDTV, a BPSC official stated that the commission would issue the recruitment advertisement for TRE 4 by the evening; notably, 32,388 teacher vacancies are expected to be announced under this recruitment drive.
Meanwhile, students in Bihar are staging a protest in Patna today regarding this matter. Student leader Dilip had announced earlier that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike on August 18 to demand the resignation of Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, the release of the TRE 4 notification, and action regarding irregularities in other examinations.
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BPSC TRE 4: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4
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Total Vacancies
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32,388
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Classes 1 to 5
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3,847 posts
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Classes 6 to 8
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8,563 posts
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Classes 9 to 10
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3,877 posts
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Classes 11 to 12
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16,101 posts
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Requisition Sent
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July 29, 2026
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Notification Status
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Expected Today
What Are Students Demanding?
As per reports, students have long been demanding the release of the TRE 4 notification. They had previously taken to the streets on the very day the state's education minister Mithilesh Tiwari assumed office, and have now decided to resort to an indefinite hunger strike. Dilip had earlier stated that a meeting of students preparing for various competitive examinations was held on August 13, where it was decided the strike would commence at Gardanibagh on August 18.
He warned that if the government does not meet their demands within five days of the strike's commencement, they will march towards the Legislative Assembly while the hunger strike at Gardanibagh continues.
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What Did The Chief Minister Say About TRE 4?
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on July 29 had announced that the Education Department has sent a requisition to BPSC for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers under TRE 4.
Sharing the update via his official X handle, Choudhary described the move as a "historic gift" for the youth of Bihar, saying it marks an important step towards strengthening the state's education system while creating employment opportunities for young aspirants.