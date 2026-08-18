Delhi Government Revises Class 9 Exam Rules: The Delhi government has announced major changes to the subjects and assessment system for Class 9 students, including exam rules and promotional rules. Vocational Education and a third language will now be compulsory for Class 9 students under the new framework.

The Directorate of Education has also introduced optional advanced-level assessments in Mathematics and Science, helping students who want to test their understanding beyond the prescribed syllabus. The changes make school education more skill-focused, flexible, and competency-based.

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Delhi Class 9 Exam Rules: Six Main Subjects For Promotion

Students will study six main subjects under the revised Delhi Class 9 exam rules: Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Vocational Education.

Vocational Education has been made compulsory to introduce students to practical and skill-based learning at an early stage, helping them understand employability and develop useful skills alongside regular academic learning.

Students will also have to study a third language, continuing with the same three-language combination followed in Class 8, with one language considered the third language or R3.

This will be assessed by schools and marked as "Qualified" or "Not Qualified." A student may still be promoted to Class 10 if other promotion conditions are met, but must clear the Class 9 third-language assessment before appearing for the Class 10 board examination.