NTA Examination Process Revamp: Following a review meeting on the National Testing Agency (NTA), Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi directed officials to ensure all necessary security and infrastructure are in place for smooth examination conduct.

Following the Minister’s directions, NTA Director General apprised him of the measures undertaken. The agency has revamped its examination team, removing around 600 experts and onboarding new experts as part of efforts to strengthen examination processes.

As a follow up meeting on NTA, Union Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.



Following directions from the Minister, DG, NTA apprised on the… pic.twitter.com/SCSnko504d — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 18, 2026

Four-Tier Question Paper Checking System

A four-tier question paper checking mechanism will be introduced to strengthen scrutiny and minimise errors in examination papers. The new system is aimed at improving the quality and reliability of question-setting and verification.

The government and NTA also reviewed the agency’s staffing requirements. Around 20-25 officials are expected to be inducted over the next two to three weeks, while a further induction plan was also discussed.