- NTA revamped exam team, 600 experts removed for new ones.
- Four-tier question paper checking system to enhance scrutiny.
- New NTA offices with CISF for enhanced security.
NTA Examination Process Revamp: Following a review meeting on the National Testing Agency (NTA), Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi directed officials to ensure all necessary security and infrastructure are in place for smooth examination conduct.
Following the Minister’s directions, NTA Director General apprised him of the measures undertaken. The agency has revamped its examination team, removing around 600 experts and onboarding new experts as part of efforts to strengthen examination processes.
As a follow up meeting on NTA, Union Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 18, 2026
Following directions from the Minister, DG, NTA apprised on the… pic.twitter.com/SCSnko504d
Four-Tier Question Paper Checking System
A four-tier question paper checking mechanism will be introduced to strengthen scrutiny and minimise errors in examination papers. The new system is aimed at improving the quality and reliability of question-setting and verification.
The government and NTA also reviewed the agency’s staffing requirements. Around 20-25 officials are expected to be inducted over the next two to three weeks, while a further induction plan was also discussed.
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NTA Offices to Shift to New Premises
NTA offices will be shifted to new premises on a war footing, with enhanced security arrangements planned at the new location. CISF teams will be deployed to reinforce security measures.
The latest measures come amid efforts to strengthen NTA’s examination infrastructure, staffing, question-paper scrutiny and security arrangements to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of future examinations.
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