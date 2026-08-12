WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced the seat allotment dates for Round 1 on its official portal at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and are applying for MBBS and BDS admission under the 85% state quota must complete their registration process. According to the official notice released on August 11, the online registration process for Round 1 counselling will commence tomorrow, August 13, and will continue till August 16. Those allotted seats will have to complete the reporting and admission process within the specified dates.

Also Read: Kerala School Holiday Alert: Government Announces 4-Day School Closure Due To Onam Festival; Check Full Schedule WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Dates Check out the following table for the complete coupon selling schedule for Round 1. Events Staring Date End Date Online registration August 13 at 11 AM August 16 Until 6 PM Fee payment August 13 at 11 am August 16 until midnight Verification Process August 14 to 16 August 18 Until 4 PM Merit List Announcement August 19 - Choice filling and locking August 19 at 4 pm August 21 at 4 pm Round 1 seat allotment result August 25 after 4 pm - How To Register For WB NEET UG Counselling 2026? Once the registration link becomes active on August 13, candidates can follow the given steps to complete their registration process. Step 1: Go to the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the registration link on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your NEET UG roll number, application number, and date of birth to generate your login credentials. Step 4: Using the above details, fill in your counselling form with the mandatory fields. Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the mandatory documents. Step 6: Fill in your course and college preferences. Step 7: Pay the fee and submit the form. Who’s Eligible For West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026? 1. Candidates must have passed Class 12th in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology along with English. 2. Qualified NEET UG with the cutoff marks. 3. Minimum age limit must be 17 years. There is no upper age limit. 4. Candidates must be a domicile of the state. 5. Complete the fee payment and document uploading process. Also Read: Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Teacher Vacancy Out, Apply Until August 21, Check Application Details Here

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