- WBMCC has announced the Round 1 NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule on its official portal.
- Online registration for Round 1 will begin on August 13.
- Seat allotment results for Round 1 will be released on August 25.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced the seat allotment dates for Round 1 on its official portal at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and are applying for MBBS and BDS admission under the 85% state quota must complete their registration process. According to the official notice released on August 11, the online registration process for Round 1 counselling will commence tomorrow, August 13, and will continue till August 16. Those allotted seats will have to complete the reporting and admission process within the specified dates.
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WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Dates
Check out the following table for the complete coupon selling schedule for Round 1.
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Events
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Staring Date
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End Date
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Online registration
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August 13 at 11 AM
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August 16 Until 6 PM
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Fee payment
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August 13 at 11 am
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August 16 until midnight
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Verification Process
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August 14 to 16
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August 18 Until 4 PM
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Merit List Announcement
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August 19
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Choice filling and locking
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August 19 at 4 pm
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August 21 at 4 pm
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Round 1 seat allotment result
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August 25 after 4 pm
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How To Register For WB NEET UG Counselling 2026?
Once the registration link becomes active on August 13, candidates can follow the given steps to complete their registration process.
Step 1: Go to the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Select the registration link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your NEET UG roll number, application number, and date of birth to generate your login credentials.
Step 4: Using the above details, fill in your counselling form with the mandatory fields.
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the mandatory documents.
Step 6: Fill in your course and college preferences.
Step 7: Pay the fee and submit the form.
Who’s Eligible For West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026?
1. Candidates must have passed Class 12th in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology along with English.
2. Qualified NEET UG with the cutoff marks.
3. Minimum age limit must be 17 years. There is no upper age limit.
4. Candidates must be a domicile of the state.
5. Complete the fee payment and document uploading process.
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