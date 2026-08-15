PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the supplementary results for Classes 10 and 12 today, August 15, 2026. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Once declared, the download link will be active at pseb.ac.in. Students will need their roll number and school details to check their marks. The online marksheet will be provisional, and the original copies can be collected later from the respective schools. Punjab Board 12th supplementary exams 2026 were held from July 4 to 6. The exam for Class 10 was held from July 6 to 16. This is the last opportunity for students to improve their board performance and clear particular subjects. Those who fail in this have to repeat the academic year.

Also Read: DU Revised PG History Syllabus: Delhi Sultanate and Other Major Papers Dropped From PG Syllabus, Details Here

PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Steps To Download

Once the official link becomes active, candidates can follow the given steps to check their marks.

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result option.

Step 3: Browse for the supplementary result link and select your Class 10 or 12, as applicable.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check your marks.

Details Mentioned On PSEB Supplementary Marksheet 2026

The provisional marksheet will have the following details mentioned on it. Check them carefully, and in case of any discrepancy, immediately contact your school or concerned authorities.

Student's name

Roll number

Registration number

Father's name

Mother's name

Class

Stream, wherever applicable

Subject-wise marks

Theory marks

Practical marks

Total marks

Result status

PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Passing Marks

To pass the PSEB Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations, candidates must obtain at least 33% minimum aggregate marks in each subject and overall. Students who pass Class 10th exams become eligible for Class 11th admission, while Class 12th pass-outs can apply for undergraduate admission depending on their streams and interests.