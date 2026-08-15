UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced through its official handle that provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be released tomorrow, August 16, 2026. The announcement has brought relief to lakhs of candidates who are awaiting the release of the answer keys and to proceed to the next stage. Once released, candidates can download the provisional answer key PDFs, response sheets, and question papers from the official portal. The answer key will be released for all 87 subjects. Applicants can download their response sheets and question papers also. Using the answer key and response sheet PDFs, candidates can calculate their marks before the final result announcement.



📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update



The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website.



Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 14, 2026 Also Read: NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Dates Out: Round 1 Registration Begins On August 18, Check Key Dates Here Steps to Download UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Follow the given steps to download the provisional answer key from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Select the answer key download link on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth to log in. Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit all details. Step 5: The UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Download it and calculate your raw marks. UGC NET Objection Window 2026 Following the release of the answer key on August 16, NTA will also open the objection window for a limited time period. During this time, candidates finding discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit their objections along with supporting documents on the official portal. An objection fee of Rs 200 per question is applicable. It is non-refundable and must be paid via online payment methods such as Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI. Subject experts will verify the objections and accordingly make changes in the provisional answer key. Following the conclusion of the objection window, NTA will publish the UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key 2026.

UGC NET June Result 2026 The result will be prepared based on the final answer key and will be released soon after the objection process concludes. Selected candidates will become eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for financial aid in Ph.D. research. Some may also apply for Assistant Professor posts or Ph.D. admissions in Indian universities