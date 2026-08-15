- NEET MDS 2026 counselling schedule has been officially released by MCC.
- Round 1 online registration begins on August 18 on mcc.nic.in.
- Detailed schedule, fees, and documents for all rounds are available on the official website.
NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the complete counselling schedule for the NEET MDS 2026. The counselling will be done in multiple rounds, including stray rounds for candidates seeking admission under the 50% AIQ quota. For Round 1, the online registration window will open on August 18. Eligible candidates need to fill in their registration form and complete the choice-filling process before the deadline via the official portal at mcc.nic.in. For MDS-related updates, candidates can visit the official MCC website.
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NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Key Dates
Check out the round-wise counselling dates for NEET MDS 2026.
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Particulars
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Dates
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Round 1
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Registration Dates
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August 18 to 23, 2026
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Choice Filling and Locking Dates
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August 19 to 23, 2026
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Seat Allotment Date
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August 26, 2026
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Round 2
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Registration Dates
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September 3 to 8, 2026
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Choice Filling and Locking Dates
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September 5 to 9, 2026
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Seat Allotment Date
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September 11, 2026
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Round 3
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Registration Dates
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September 22 to 27, 2026
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Choice Filling and Locking Dates
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September 23 to 28, 2026
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Seat Allotment Date
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September 30, 2026
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Online Stray Vacancy Round
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Registration Dates
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October 12 to 14, 2026
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Choice Filling and Locking Dates
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October 12 to 15, 2026
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Seat Allotment Date
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October 16, 2026
Document Checklist For NEET MDS Counselling 2026
NEET MDS 2026 scorecard
Admit card
BDS degree certificate
Internship completion certificate
Registration certificate
Academic certificates
NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Registration Fee
The registration fee is categorized into refundable and non-refundable components. For deemed and central universities, the registration fee varies. Here are the details.
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Category
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Fee (in Rs)
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Non-refundable
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For 50% AIQ/Central Universities
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General
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1,000
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SC/ ST/ OBC
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500
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For Deemed Universities
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All categories
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5,000
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Refundable
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For 50% AIQ/Central Universities
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General
|
25,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC
|
10,000
|
For Deemed Universities
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All categories
|
2,00,000
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Candidates must ensure that all details submitted during the registration process are authentic. Any discrepancies may lead to disqualification. Further information regarding the seat matrix will be provided on the official MCC website.