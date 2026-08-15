  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. NEET MDS 2026 counselling schedule has been officially released by MCC.
  2. Round 1 online registration begins on August 18 on mcc.nic.in.
  3. Detailed schedule, fees, and documents for all rounds are available on the official website.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the complete counselling schedule for the NEET MDS 2026. The counselling will be done in multiple rounds, including stray rounds for candidates seeking admission under the 50% AIQ quota. For Round 1, the online registration window will open on August 18. Eligible candidates need to fill in their registration form and complete the choice-filling process before the deadline via the official portal at mcc.nic.in. For MDS-related updates, candidates can visit the official MCC website. 

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NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Key Dates

Check out the round-wise counselling dates for NEET MDS 2026.

Particulars

Dates

Round 1

Registration Dates

August 18 to 23, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking Dates

August 19 to 23, 2026

Seat Allotment Date

August 26, 2026

Round 2

Registration Dates

September 3 to 8, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking Dates

September 5 to 9, 2026 

Seat Allotment Date

September 11, 2026

Round 3

Registration Dates

September 22 to 27, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking Dates

September 23 to 28, 2026

Seat Allotment Date

September 30, 2026

Online Stray Vacancy Round

Registration Dates

October 12 to 14, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking Dates

October 12 to 15, 2026

Seat Allotment Date

October 16, 2026

Document Checklist For NEET MDS Counselling 2026

  • NEET MDS 2026 scorecard

  • Admit card

  • BDS degree certificate

  • Internship completion certificate

  • Registration certificate

  • Academic certificates

    • NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Registration Fee

    The registration fee is categorized into refundable and non-refundable components. For deemed and central universities, the registration fee varies. Here are the details. 

    Category

    Fee (in Rs)

    Non-refundable

    For 50% AIQ/Central Universities

    General

    1,000

    SC/ ST/ OBC

    500

    For Deemed Universities

    All categories

    5,000

    Refundable

    For 50% AIQ/Central Universities

    General

    25,000

    SC/ ST/ OBC

    10,000

    For Deemed Universities

    All categories

    2,00,000

    Also Read: UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Out: Here’s How to Download Civil Services IAS Mains Hall Ticket At upsconline.nic.in

    Candidates must ensure that all details submitted during the registration process are authentic. Any discrepancies may lead to disqualification. Further information regarding the seat matrix will be provided on the official MCC website. 

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