NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the complete counselling schedule for the NEET MDS 2026. The counselling will be done in multiple rounds, including stray rounds for candidates seeking admission under the 50% AIQ quota. For Round 1, the online registration window will open on August 18. Eligible candidates need to fill in their registration form and complete the choice-filling process before the deadline via the official portal at mcc.nic.in. For MDS-related updates, candidates can visit the official MCC website.

BDS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Registration certificate

Academic certificates

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Registration Fee

The registration fee is categorized into refundable and non-refundable components. For deemed and central universities, the registration fee varies. Here are the details.

Category Fee (in Rs) Non-refundable For 50% AIQ/Central Universities General 1,000 SC/ ST/ OBC 500 For Deemed Universities All categories 5,000 Refundable For 50% AIQ/Central Universities General 25,000 SC/ ST/ OBC 10,000 For Deemed Universities All categories 2,00,000

Also Read: UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Out: Here’s How to Download Civil Services IAS Mains Hall Ticket At upsconline.nic.in

Candidates must ensure that all details submitted during the registration process are authentic. Any discrepancies may lead to disqualification. Further information regarding the seat matrix will be provided on the official MCC website.