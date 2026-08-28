NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment process. Candidates seeking MBBS and BDS admission under the 15% AIQ quota in AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, and other government and private medical colleges must register and complete their web choice filling options during this period. The registration portal will remain open from September 3 to 9, 2026.

The Round 2 counselling schedule PDF is available on the official portal. Candidates need to complete the required steps within the prescribed timeline. The final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be declared on September 11, 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Here’s how candidates can register online via the official MCC website portal.

How To Register For NEET UG Round 2 Counseling?

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “NEET UG Round 2 Counselling” registration link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Complete your registration form with personal, educational, and other details.

Step 5: Upload the required scanned documents.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Who’s Eligible For NEET UG Round 2 Counseling 2026?

For the Round 2 counselling, the following candidates are eligible for registration:

1. Candidates who had registered for Round 1 but did not get any seat.

2. Those who have not reported in Round 1.

Meanwhile, applicants who have not registered for Round 1 need to register for Round 2 with full payment of fees.

Also Read: BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Form 2026: Registration Opens on September 1, Check Step-By-Step Guidelines To Apply