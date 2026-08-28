- IBPS Clerk 2026 registration closes today, August 28.
- Eligible candidates can apply for 11,403 vacancies at IBPS.in now.
- Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree and be between 20 and 28 years old.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conclude the online registration process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 today, August 28, 2026. Eligible candidates must apply soon via the official portal at ibps.in. The recruitment is underway to fill a total of 11,403 vacancies across 11 participating public sector banks, including BOB, PNB, Canara Bank, BOM, UCO Bank, and others under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP CSA-XVI). Applicants with a bachelor’s degree and between the ages of 20 and 28 years are eligible for the recruitment process.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Key Aspects
The online registration process started on August 1, 2026. The earlier deadline for the application process was August 21, 2026. The extended registration deadline offered candidates another opportunity to apply for the exam.
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Particular
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Details
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Organization
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
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Exam Name
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IBPS Clerk 2026
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Advt Name
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CRP CSA XVI
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Vacancy
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11, 403
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Application mode
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Online
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Last Date
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August 28, 2026
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Age limit
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20 to 28 years
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Qualification
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Graduation
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Selection Process
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Prelims, Mains, and Local Language Proficiency Test (Qualifying)
Steps To Apply for IBPS Clerk Exam 2026
Here’s how you can apply via the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
Step 2: Under the CRP CSA-XVI recruitment link, select the registration option.
Step 3: Enter your basic details to generate your login details.
Step 4: Log in using the above-generated credentials and complete your IBPS Clerk application form 2026.
Step 5: Upload mandatory documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.
IBPS Clerk 2026 Exam Dates
The Clerk Prelims exam 2026 will be held on October 10 and 11, in CBT mode across various shifts. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary Examination will proceed to the Mains examination, scheduled for December 2026. With no interview rounds, shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test.