SBI PO Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the PO Preliminary Exam Result 2026 on August 28, 2026. Candidates can check their qualifying status by downloading the merit list PDF from sbi.bank.in. The result will be available in PDF format having roll numbers of the selected candidates. Qualified candidates will now appear for the Mains Examination, scheduled on September 12, 2026. Subsequently, admit cards will be issued in due course.

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Steps To Download SBI PO Prelims Result PDF 2026

Follow these steps to download the PDF from the official SBI website. Candidates must note that they do not need any login details to check their qualifying status.

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: In the Careers section, open the Current Openings page.

Step 3: Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION RESULT ANNOUNCED) -ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/PO/2026-27/09” link.

Step 4: Following this, click on the “PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION RESULT” link.

Step 5: The PDF will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and use Ctrl+F to find your roll number.

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SBO PO Scorecard 2026

Individual scorecards will be released soon on the official portal. The authorities will release a separate link from which candidates can download their individual SBI PO Prelims scorecard 2026. They will need their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. The details mentioned on the scorecard will include: