NTA Appointment 2026: Preparing for a major overhaul of NTA, the government has appointed two directors and one joint director to the agency, ensuring better governance. The recent NEET UG paper leak has forced the agency to look deeper into its organizational structure and make significant changes to maintain its credibility and stature. The agency is responsible for conducting major examinations like NEET UG, NET G, CSIR NET, etc. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for these examinations with their fate hanging on the results. Discrepancies or irregularities during the examination process severely affect the students, forcing them into oblivion. The recent steps taken to overhaul the agency are long overdue to ensure fair conduct of examinations every year.

In the recent appointment, the agency has appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravi Kumar Singh and Indian Police Service (IAS) officer Prasanna Venkatesh V as directors in the NTA, according to separate orders dated August 27, issued by the personnel ministry. As joint director in the agency, Amit Samdariya, a 2016 batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, has been appointed.

The officers have been directed to take charge within three weeks of the orders being issued. However, failure to join within the stipulated period could result in the "process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme " being initiated.

Four-Tier Paper Checking Process Introduced

Recently, 600 experts who prepared question papers at the NTA were removed. To improve the functioning of the NTA, the central government took several important decisions, including a four-stage paper checking process. Under this process, paper checking will now be completed in four phases, compared to the earlier process of single-stage checking. Once the exam papers are prepared, they will be thoroughly checked for errors such as factual accuracy, typos, language, and translation.