An explosion was reported inside the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area on Friday night, leaving a delivery worker injured in the incident. A sub-inspector and the delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the outpost when the incident occurred, Jagran.com reported.

Several visuals from the police outpost captured the blackened AC unit, the damaged window glass and the area around the outpost, which was sealed after the blast. Further details on the incident are awaited. The incident occurred during the late hours of Friday, at around 10 pm. The explosion shattered the windows of two rooms in the. A wall also cracked. The blast caused chaos at the police station. ACP Indirapuram, Suryabali Maurya, said the delivery boy was injured in the accident. He had come to the police station for some work. Moments after the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team arrived at the site.

Regarding a social media post by the Islamist terror outfit Tehreek-e-Mujahideen, DCP Rijul Kumar said. "The matter is being investigated. No traces of gunpowder, explosives or other such material were found at the site, including during the inspection by the Dog Squad, " ANI reported him as saying

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team arrives at Indirapuram Police Station to investigate the reported explosion at Vasundhara Police Outpost. A delivery worker sustained injuries from shattered glass. Police said the exact nature and cause of the explosion will be established following an investigation. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026 Following this, police officials admitted him to the hospital for treatment. They claimed that the blast occurred in an air conditioner. Following the incident, DCP Trans Hindon Rijul and ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya inspected the scene. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the explosion was caused by firecrackers. Forensic teams reach the site DCP Trans Hindon Rijul and ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya inspected the scene. The probe is underway to establish what caused the explosion. Further details are awaited.

Separate Blast In Maharashtra’s Latur In a separate incident at Maharashtra’s Latur area, an explosion took place outside a courier office while workers were unloading parcels from a delivery vehicle. The blast involved a consignment containing airgun pistols, pellets and CO₂ cartridges. The incident left two people injured; one of them suffered much more severe injuries.

The blast in the courier office damaged the vehicle, shattered nearby windows and scattered the contents of the consignment across the road. Police and forensic teams scanned the site and seized the damaged parcels for conducting the probe. Officials were also examining whether prolonged exposure to heat could have caused the CO₂ cartridges to expand and trigger the explosion.