Mumbai Fire: Three people injured after a fire broke out in a 25-storey residential building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Friday night. According to preliminary information, the fire erupted on the 23rd floor of Kukreja Palace Building on Vallabh Baug Lane at Pantnagar in Ghatkopar.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on 23rd floor of a 25- storey building in Ghatkopar East area of Mumbai. Fire tenders at spot. Further details awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/wFxuBHHg5O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2026 After being alerted, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Along with the fire brigade staffers, personnel from the Mumbai police, Adani Electricity, the Public Works Department and the local administrative ward staff gathered at the site to assist, the officials said. ALSO READ: Karmabhoomi Express Fire: Blaze Erupts In Four Coaches Near Punjab's Sarai Banjara; No Casualties Reported

Firecracker - 'Rocket' A Suspect Cause Of Fire Incident NDTV, citing officials, reported that the fire incident was possibly triggered after a firecracker - "Rocket" - burst. However, official confirmation of the exact reason for the incident is awaited. Mumbai Mayor Issues Statement Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde rushed to the spot and inspected the relief operations. She issued a statement after the fire incident, saying a fire broke out at the residential building 'Royal Altezza' in the Vallabh Baug Lane area of Ghatkopar (East) around 8 pm.

"Considering the seriousness of the incident, I immediately rushed to the scene, inspected the rescue and relief operations, and coordinated directly with various agencies. At this time, local MLA Shri. Parag Shah, local corporator Shri. Suresh Aawale, and corporator Shri. Dharmesh Giri were also present at the scene," her statement read.

ALSO READ: Karol Bagh Fire: Delhi's Four-Storey Commercial Building Gutted After Massive Blaze; Mobile Batteries Burst Suspected The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared this fire as 'Level-II' and, after the valiant efforts of the firefighters, has now gained complete control over the blaze, it added. "As a safety measure, the entire building was immediately evacuated. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Public Works Department, and local ward staff of the Municipal Corporation arrived at the scene and carried out relief operations at a war footing," the statement read.

Three individuals affected by this incident are currently receiving treatment in the hospital, and all are in stable condition, it stated. "To ensure no one else is trapped in the building, the fire brigade is conducting a thorough search operation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," she said in the statement. (With PTI Inputs)