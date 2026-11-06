In a tragic incident, Panic gripped Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market on Friday morning after a fire broke out in a shop at Puri Plaza spreading across a four-storey commercial building on Dhanteras, just days ahead of Diwali. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while the fire has caused extensive damage to property.

As the fire intensified, the Delhi Fire Service rushed 22 fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames including water tenders, water bowsers and other emergency vehicles.

The blaze was reported at Puri Plaza from Chain Wali Gali in Block 13 at 1:30 am, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shop located in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh. A total of 22 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the raging blaze. Further details are awaited as operations continue. (Visuals Source: Fire Department)

Additional water bowsers and lighting equipment were also sent to the spot to support the firefighting operation. Firefighting operations were underway, and the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

What Led to Fire?

According to news agency PTI, citing Delhi Police, due to overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire. However, the exact reason will be ascertained after a detailed examination.

According to police, the fire is suspected to have originated in a ground-floor shop where mobile batteries were stored, before spreading to the upper floors of the four-storey building.

After a PCR call was received at Karol Bagh police station, officers rushed to the spot.

"The night staff of the police station immediately reached the spot and found the fire at shop number 13/21 in the commercial building, which houses businesses dealing in mobile accessories," the officer said.

A report will be obtained from the Delhi Fire Service and the Electrical Inspector to establish the cause of the incident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will also examine the building to assess whether any other combustible material was stored there.