Punjab: A wedding ceremony in Punjab's Faridkot district was called off on November 4 after the groom's family allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash and four tolas of gold shortly before the rituals were set to begin. When the bride's family conveyed their inability to meet the last-minute demand, the groom refused to bring the wedding procession (baarat).

According to an NDTV report, the bride's family had completed all preparations, distributed invitation cards, and welcomed relatives for the ceremony. However, the groom's refusal to proceed without the cash and gold led to the cancellation of the ceremony, prompting the bride's father to file a police complaint against the groom and his family.

The marriage was arranged with Amanjot Singh, son of Shamsher Singh, who serves at Gurdwara Narayansar in Kapurthala. The groom's family hails from Wahke village in Ferozepur district. The families were introduced by Jagjit Singh and his wife, Sukhjit Kaur, residents of Shakoor village in Ferozepur. The engagement ceremony was held on February 1 at Maharaja Dhaba in Pakka village.

Following an inquiry into the complaint, Faridkot Police registered a case against six individuals, including groom Amanjot Singh, his parents Shamsher Singh and Sukhjit Kaur, his sister Manjot Kaur, and Jagjit Singh and Sukhjit Kaur.

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Police Launch Raids To Arrest Six Accused

Investigating Officer ASI Raj Singh stated that the FIR was registered following an inquiry into the bride's father's complaint. Police teams are conducting raids across various locations to arrest the accused, with further investigation underway.