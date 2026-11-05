In a significant boost to India's defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully conducted a flight test of its indigenously developed missile, 'Pralay'.

The test was conducted at 11:10 AM from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast as part of crucial User Evaluation Trials, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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"The test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and successfully met all the stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments," he said.

DRDO successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Pralay Missile off the coast of Odisha today at 1110 hrs. The test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and successfully met all the stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments. This successful trial marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 5, 2026

Range, Capacity, And Specifications

Powered by a solid-propellant motor, 'Pralay' is a short-range quasi-ballistic missile designed for high-precision strikes within an operational range of 150 km to 500 km. Its strike distance dynamically varies based on the warhead load:

1,000 kg Payload: Provides a strike range of up to 350 km.

500 kg Payload: Extends operational range to approximately 500 km.

Equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems, it is capable of carrying multiple warheads to engage a variety of targets.