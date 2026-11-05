Checking into a hotel or verifying the identity of a gig worker will no longer require physical photocopies of Aadhaar cards. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has expanded its consent-based offline verification system across key consumer services, bringing 300 organisations on board since January to reduce paper-based risks and enhance user privacy.

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Scope Of Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs)

The 300 newly onboarded Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) span multiple sectors to replace physical document collection with digital checks. Key areas include:

Hospitality and Travel: Streamlining hotel check-in procedures, venue entry, and travel validation.

Streamlining hotel check-in procedures, venue entry, and travel validation. Healthcare and Education: Enabling digital identity checks for hospital admissions and university enrollments.

Enabling digital identity checks for hospital admissions and university enrollments. Gig Economy and Consumer Services: Fast-tracking onboarding and background checks for platform workers, events, and service providers.

How The Consent-Based Offline Verification System Works

Under the updated framework, individuals share their identity credentials directly through the Aadhaar App only after giving consent. The system incorporates: