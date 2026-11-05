Diwali-Chhath Rush: Ahead of the major festivals Diwali and Chhath Pooja, the Bihar government has decided to operate 155 interstate buses to manage the rush. The buses will operate to several states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. As per the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC), the number of buses will be increased on each route in the coming days.

While providing details, Transport Minister Damodar Rawat on Thursday stated that these buses will operate from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gayaji, Purnia, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur divisions. The services will continue till November 20, four days after the festival Chhath concludes.

While 32 of the total buses belong to the state, 123 are operated under the PPP model, the officials informed. The commuters can book their tickets on the corporation's official website (https://bsrtc.bihar.gov.in).

Bus Services During Festivals:

- Bus services to Delhi are scheduled from Araria, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnia, Sheikhpura, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Supaul, Motihari, and Lakhisarai

- The authority has announced multiple routes for Haryana, including Araria-Gurugram, Bhagalpur-Ambala, Darbhanga-Ambala, Gaya-Ambala, Gaya-Gurugram, Patna-Ambala, Patna-Gurugram, Patna-Panipat, Purnia-Ambala, and Purnia-Panipat

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- The buses to Jharkhand will also operate on several routes, such as Ara-Dhanbad, Ara-Ranchi, Patna-Gumla, Purnia-Ranchi, Nawada-Ranchi, Gaya-Ranchi, Muzaffarpur-Ranchi, Patna-Ranchi and Patna-Hazaribagh

- As per the BSRTC, the commuters to Uttar Pradesh can travel through various routes, including Kishanganj-Ghaziabad, Lucknow-Gaya, Patna-Ghaziabad, Jathi-Ayodhya and Gaya-Varanasi

- The buses to West Bengal will also pass through different routes, such as Begusarai-Kolkata, Bettiah-Siliguri, Chapra-Siliguri, Forbesganj-Kolkata, Gaya-Kolkata, Gopalganj-Siliguri, Motihari-Siliguri, Patna-Kolkata, Purnia-Siliguri and Darbhanga-Siliguri.

While providing details, Transport Department Secretary Raj Kumar stated that a large number of interstate buses will be operating in the coming days for the coming festivals. These buses will travel from different districts of Bihar to multiple nearby states. The services will provide significant relief to the passengers by cutting travel time and providing an alternate trave option.