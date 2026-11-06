UP Assembly Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by the end of November. The party is expected to field ministers, members of parliament, and experienced leaders with a proven track record. However, the ruling party has reportedly clarified that the tickets will only be granted after testing their command over the organization and popularity. The list is being prepared as per separate surveys conducted by the central and state leadership and the government.

Senior Leaders To Be Prioritised As per the reports, instead of finalizing the candidate at the last moment, BJP is likely to announce the names early to analyze the feedback and opposition's moves. The ruling party is likely to field Swatantra Dev Singh, Water Power Minister, from Viswan, a Kurmi-dominated constituency in Sitapur district, reported Jagran.com. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is likely to again contest from the Lucknow Cantt Assembly constituency.

However, the reports also suggest that Keshav Prasad Maurya, another deputy chief minister, is likely to contest from the Prayagraj Urban constituency after facing a defeat from the Sirathu seat in the previous election. Apart from this, the party is expected to field minister Bhupendra Chaudhary from a seat in the Moradabad division. The reports also suggest that former minister and MLC Dr Mahendra Singh may get a ticket from the Patti Assembly seat.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Calls Out Amit Shah's 'U-Turn' On SIR Debate; Tells Him To Convince PM Modi For Open Discussion BJP Likely To Field Young Faces While the party is likely to field MLC Anoop Gupta from Sitapur, state vice president Neeraj Singh is expected to contest from the Lucknow East seat. Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya in this list have extensive experience in electoral politics, while others have been more active in the party organization. The BJP is also expected to field some young faces in its stronghold to attract the Gen Z votes.

UP Assembly Elections Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the saffron party is fighting to register a hat trick of victories in the electorally largest state of the country. However, the ruling party is expected to face a significant challenge from the Akhilesh Yadav-led INDIA Bloc. The elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to be conducted in the early months of 2027.