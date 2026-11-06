Karmabhoomi Express Fire: A fire broke out in four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express, travelling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri near Sarai Banjara railway station in Punjab on Friday. The incident triggered widespread panic among passengers, though no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Emergency response teams and senior railway officials rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Rajpura, Punjab: Four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express caught fire near Sarai Banjara. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited https://t.co/p8pMQLfHkK — IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2026 ALSO READ: Railway Mishap Averted: Engine Catches Fire After Electric Line Falls Over Train In Ujjain, Passengers Jump Off In Panic Fire Caused By Short Circuit According to preliminary reports, the fire was reported in the fifth coach behind the engine of Train No. 12508 Karmabhoomi Express. Visuals from the site showed thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky near Basantpura, located approximately 15 kilometres from Rajpura.

पटियाला राजपुरा के पास कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के चार डिब्बों में भयंकर आग लग गई... 😱 #KarmabhoomiExpress https://t.co/mHGb26LfYc — Adesh_26 (@SonOfBharat_88) November 6, 2026 Speaking to Jagran.com, GRP SHO Gurpreet Singh said the incident was caused by a short circuit in one of the compartment's fans. Burning Carriages Detached To prevent the blaze from spreading to the rest of the train, railway staff have detached the burning carriages. Multiple fire engines were deployed to the scene to douse the flames.

While all passengers managed to escape safely without injuries, luggage of those travelling home to their villages for the festival was gutted in the fire, causing significant damage. ALSO READ: Four Killed As Passengers Jump Off Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express Amid Fire Rumours, Get Hit By Oncoming Train In Morena Northern Railway CPRO Shares Update Speaking to news agency ANI, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, said, "Information was received regarding a fire in four coaches of the 12508 Karmabhumi Express, which travels from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri, near Sarai Banjara station in the Ambala division. Due to the timely functioning of the safety system, the train stopped, and the fire is being brought under control. All senior officials have reached the spot, and there is no information about anyone being injured, any other kind of damage, or any casualties in this incident."

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay says, “Information was received regarding a fire in four coaches of the 12508 Karmabhumi Express, which travels from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri, near Sarai Banjara station in the Ambala division. Due to the timely functioning of the safety system, the train stopped, and the fire is being brought under control. All senior officials have reached the spot, and there is no information about anyone being injured, any other kind of damage, or any casualties in this incident." — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026 List Of Trains Affected Following the incident, the route has been changed between Sanehwal (SNL) and Ambala (UMB), and routes of many down and up trains have also been diverted. Down trains: 14680, 04652, 18104, 12920, and 14674

Up trains: 12325, 05736 and 14501 All these trains are being diverted through alternative routes like Chandigarh, Sirhind and Lalkar Kalan to ensure smooth rail traffic. (With Inputs From Jagran.com)