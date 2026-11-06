- A total of 445 middle-income group (MIG) flats are up for sale across Narela, Loknayakpuram and Jahangirpuri.
- The prices start from Rs 43.36 lakh onwards.
- Bookings have started from today on the occasion of Dhanteras.
DDA Housing Scheme: A total of 445 middle-income group (MIG) flats are up for sale across Narela, Loknayakpuram and Jahangirpuri. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has brought this new scheme under Khushhaal Parivaar Yojana 2026 and has priced them starting at Rs 43.36 lakh. Bookings have started from today on the occasion of Dhanteras. Interested buyers can complete the registration and booking process through the DDA's Awaas Portal.
Cost And Location
Narela has the highest number of apartments under the latest offering, with flats available in Pockets 1B and 1C, along with Sectors A1 to A4. These homes have a plinth area of approximately 114 square metres. Following a 25% discount, their prices range from Rs 67.03 lakh to Rs 67.41 lakh, excluding GST and maintenance charges.
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Loknayakpuram has 132 residential units in Pocket E. Measuring approximately 134 to 140 square metres, these apartments come with price tags ranging from Rs 1.14 crore to Rs 1.19 crore.
The smallest allocations have been made for Jahangirpuri, with 17 flats available. Sizes range from 64 square metres to nearly 100 square metres, while the prices start at Rs 43.36 lakh and go up to Rs 1.14 crore.
How To Apply For DDA Khushhaal Parivaar Yojana 2026?
Buyers can now book through the DDA's Awaas Portal from Friday. A one-time registration payment of Rs 2,500 is needed, which is non-refundable.
However, applicants who have previously completed their registration on the portal will not have to repeat the process. The DDA has also made arrangements for prospective purchasers to visit and inspect the available flats before making a decision.
DDA Housing Sales See Nearly 80% Growth
DDA reports a significant improvement in property sales. It disposed of 9,332 flats between April and October this financial year, compared with 5,198 units during the same seven-month period last year, registering a growth of nearly 80%.
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Category-wise figures also indicate an improvement in demand. The authority sold 5,171 LIG, 1,704 MIG and 820 HIG apartments during the first seven months of the current financial year. In comparison, the respective figures for the entire 2025-26 financial year stood at 3,547, 1,580 and 404. According to officials, more than 90% of the housing sales this year came from Narela.
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Why Is Narela Attracting Homebuyers?
Improved connectivity and upcoming infrastructure developments are among the factors contributing to the growing interest in Narela. The completion of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) last year has improved access to the area. Other proposed developments include the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur Metro corridor and an Education Hub.