Agnipath scheme: The government has clarified that all Agniveers will now be absorbed in the regular cadre. The first 25 per cent will be absorbed after the first engagement period of four years, and all of the balance 75 per cent will be absorbed (without any limit) after the second engagement period. The key criteria are that the Agniveer must be willing, physically fit and disciplined, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Higher Salary, More Benefits: Agniveers To Get Permanent Defence Jobs After Six Years As Govt Overhauls Agniveer Scheme The development came days after the government announced a two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers. The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Around 18,000 Agniveers were set to exit the armed forces in the coming weeks. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said all Agniveers will be given an opportunity to continue their engagement in the armed forces. It will depend on their performance and a review of their performance, he said.

A landmark decision by the Cabinet creates a defined, 100% pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces! The new framework aligns the aspirations of Agniveers with operational efficiency: - 25% Regular Induction: Based on merit, 25% of Agniveers will be offered regular employment in the Defence Forces. - 2-Year Extended Engagement: For the remaining 75%, an additional 2-year engagement period featuring higher remuneration, and an enhanced Seva Nidhi package. - 100% Pathway to Regular Service: Post completion of this 2-year engagement period, all Agniveers will be enrolled as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and meeting selection criteria. #AgnipathScheme #Agniveer #IndianDefenceForces — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) November 4, 2026 "The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces. As you know, 25% of Agniveers will enrolled in the Forces, based on merit. Previously, the Scheme envisaged that 75% of Agniveers would transition back into civilian life as disciplined and motivated youth. However, the remaining 75% will now be given an extended engagement period of two years under the scheme. Upon completion of this period, all the willing Agniveers will be enrolled in the #ArmedForces, subject to objective selection criteria," the CDS said. ALSO READ: Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026: IAF To Release STAR Phase-1 Results For Airmen And Intake Soon; Details

Here Are Answers Of Key Questions Linked To Recent Changes: Q1. Are all Agniveers going to be absorbed after six years? Ans: Yes, all Agniveers will now be absorbed in the regular cadre. The key criteria are that the Agniveer must be willing, physically fit and disciplined. Q2. What happens to the seniority of the 75% Agniveers who are not permanently absorbed after four years? Ans: Their seniority is protected. On becoming regulars, they will be placed immediately after their own batchmates who joined the regular cadre after four years. They will therefore not become junior to any subsequent batch. Q3. Has the scheme been rolled back? Ans: The scheme has not been rolled back. Only another engagement period of two years has been introduced, which creates a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed as regular soldiers after this engagement period.

(With Agencies Inputs)