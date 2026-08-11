Ishita Shukla, daughter of Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, chose a path far from Bollywood glamour. While her father made a name in movies and politics, Ishita followed her own ambition of serving the country. Earlier, Maa Behen actor revealed that his younger daughter had always dreamed of joining the Indian defence forces.
Let’s take a closer look at Ishita Shukla, who chose the path of serving the country over Bollywood glamour.
Who Is Ishita Shukla?
Ishita Shukla, 24, is Ravi Kishan's younger daughter.
Ishita Shukla participated in the Republic Day Parade preparations in 2023 while training as an NCC cadet. She enlisted in the Indian military under the Agnipath initiative.
(Image: Instagram/@ravikishann)
Ishita Shukla's commitment to helping the country is evident on her official Instagram profile. She frequently shares videos and photos from her training regimen in her uniform. Ravi Kishan's younger daughter even revealed the bruises she sustained during her military training in one of her social media posts.
Ishita Shukla's family had a strong connection to the entertainment industry; therefore, the choice was noteworthy.
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Ravi Kishan hailed Ishita's commitment to serve the nation. He referred to her as his 'brave daughter' and said that she had been putting in a lot of effort over the years to serve the country. In his social media post in 2023, the actor-politician described her involvement as a 'proud moment'.
Ravi Kishan wrote, "Proud moment as a father cuz On 26th January, she will take part in national parade in front of Hon'ble President Smt. @durapadi_murmu ji and Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the entire nation. Kudos to all those performing (sic)."
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Ravi Kishan has three other children - Saksham, Tanishk, and Riva, in addition to Ishita. Inspired by her father's skill as an actor, Riva hopes to pursue a career in the entertainment and film industries. She was last seen in Prime Video's reality series, Alliance.