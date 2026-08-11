Ishita Shukla, daughter of Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, chose a path far from Bollywood glamour. While her father made a name in movies and politics, Ishita followed her own ambition of serving the country. Earlier, Maa Behen actor revealed that his younger daughter had always dreamed of joining the Indian defence forces.

Let’s take a closer look at Ishita Shukla, who chose the path of serving the country over Bollywood glamour.

Who Is Ishita Shukla?

Ishita Shukla, 24, is Ravi Kishan's younger daughter.

Ishita Shukla participated in the Republic Day Parade preparations in 2023 while training as an NCC cadet. She enlisted in the Indian military under the Agnipath initiative.

(Image: Instagram/@ravikishann)

Ishita Shukla's commitment to helping the country is evident on her official Instagram profile. She frequently shares videos and photos from her training regimen in her uniform. Ravi Kishan's younger daughter even revealed the bruises she sustained during her military training in one of her social media posts.