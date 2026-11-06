Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Traffic movement in Bengaluru is set to be affected for the next 18 months as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) begins construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on Ballari Road from November 6. The construction project which will stretch from UAS Staff Quarters to Mekhri Circle and is expected to cause traffic disruptions along a key airport road, particularly affecting commuters travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport. With traffic likely to spill over to Hebbal, one of the city's busiest junctions, motorists may have to deal with longer travel times and congestion.

Ahead of the construction work, Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic diversions and restrictions in areas falling under the Sadashivanagar and Sanjaynagar traffic police stations. As part of the restrictions, all goods vehicles, including light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, along with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses, will not be allowed on Ballari Road during the construction period. Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Which Routes Will Be Diverted? Commuters travelling from Hebbal towards Kempegowda International Airport will have to take an alternative route via Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road and Nagawara Road before proceeding towards the airport.

Those travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards the airport have been advised to take Mattikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle and continue via the Ring Road. For motorists travelling from the airport towards central Bengaluru, the traffic police have suggested two alternative routes. They can take a left turn at Hebbal and proceed through Nagawara Junction, Bamboo Bazaar and Queens Road. Alternatively, commuters can take the Hebbal Ring Road towards Kuvempu Circle and Goraguntepalya Junction before joining Dr Rajkumar Road to reach the city.

Additional traffic restrictions will also affect commuters travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards central Bengaluru and those heading towards Anand Nagar, RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road. Motorists travelling from Yeshwanthpur can take the route via BHEL Junction, turn right near Maramma Circle and continue along Margosa Road. ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shocker: Businessman Beats 22-Year-Old Employee To Death After Finding Him With Daughter At Home Meanwhile, commuters travelling from Hebbal towards Bengaluru city can use the service road in front of Baptist Hospital after descending the Hebbal Flyover. They can continue towards CBI Junction before joining Ballari Main Road. Those heading towards Anand Nagar and RT Nagar can take the service road towards Anand Nagar Cross and turn left at CBI Junction to reach Anand Nagar Main Road before proceeding towards RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road. ALSO READ: Used Chemicals To Clean House, Bloodstains: Bengaluru Cab Driver Kills 7 Members Of Wife's Family In Chilling Murder Spree Airport Commuters Advised To Plan Journeys In Advance The construction work is expected to put additional pressure on Hebbal, which already experiences heavy traffic, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. The diversions could further increase congestion and extend travel times for airport commuters and daily office-goers.

Commuters have been advised to check the alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance, keeping additional travel time in mind. Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged commuters to follow the restrictions and cooperate with the authorities to ensure smoother traffic movement throughout the 18-month construction period.