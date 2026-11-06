Noida Air Quality Today: The air quality in Noida has dipped to a hazardous level on November 6, with AQI reaching 430 in Sector 62. Several other areas have also recorded poor air quality- 317 in Sector 39 and 314 in Sector 150, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The alarming reading indicates severe pollution in the area, raising serious health concerns, particularly for children, senior citizens, and people with respiratory conditions.

According to the available air quality data, the concentration of particulate matter remains a major concern. PM2.5 was recorded at 346.33, while PM10 stood at 334.33. Both pollutants were significantly elevated, indicating a high presence of fine and coarse particles in the air.

ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes As 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists; 18 Locations Record 'Severe' AQI Ahead Of Diwali Among the other pollutants, carbon monoxide (CO) was recorded at 23.5, followed by nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at 19.33. Ozone (O3) levels stood at 8.83, while sulphur dioxide (SO2) was recorded at 3. Who Is Most At Risk From Noida's Poor Air Quality? An AQI above 100 can already create problems for people dealing with asthma or other respiratory issues. Children, older people, pregnant women and anyone with heart conditions need to be extra careful. Breathing this polluted air for a long time can make breathing harder, with chest congestion, irritated eyes and coughing.

Precautions Residents Should Take With such pollution levels, residents should avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, particularly strenuous exercise and morning walks. People who need to step outside should consider wearing a well-fitted N95 mask. ALSO READ: Air Pollution Kills 4 Every Minute In India, Drains 5.8% Of Delhi's GDP: The Deadly Toll Of Toxic Smog Keeping windows and doors closed during periods of heavy pollution, avoiding outdoor physical activities and using an air purifier indoors, where available, may also help reduce exposure. Residents experiencing breathing difficulties, persistent coughing or chest discomfort should seek immediate medical advice. Check Pollution Levels In Other Areas Image Credits: CPCB Delhi Air Quality Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth day in a row on Friday. Forecasts suggest it could slip further into the ‘severe’ range just after Diwali. The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 389 at 8 AM on Friday, up from 369 on Thursday.