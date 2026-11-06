Jagran Correspondent, Patna | Three criminals were killed in an encounter with the Patna STF of the Bihar police on Friday. SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said three history-sheeter goons were gunned down in the encounter, while Maner Police Station Chief Rajneesh Kumar was injured.

According to police, the encounter broke out in the wee hours of Friday at around 3 am in the Sherpur Ganga River area of the Maner police station area, Patna. The deceased were identified as JP Yadav, Suraj Kumar alias Raja Sharma, and Bablu Kumar, who were wanted in murder and other cases.

ALSO READ: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's 'Crime Might Happen, But No Apraadh' Remark Goes Viral; Tejashwi Fires Back The STF And District Police Teams Conducted Operation The SSP, who arrived at the spot, stated that teams from the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police force conducted the operation. Meanwhile, the police received information that three criminals had arrived and were plotting a major incident in Sherpur. When the police arrived, the criminals opened fire. A bullet hit the SHO's arm, prompting the police team to retaliate, in which three criminals were killed.

ALSO READ: Bihar Shocker: Caught At Lover's House At Night, Cop Opens Indiscriminate Fire To Escape; 1 Dead, 3 Injured When the firing subsided, they inspected the scene and found three people injured. They were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead. Police recovered two pistols, a country-made pistol, and several fired shells from the scene. Deceased Criminals Involved In Murder Case In Maner According to police, they were involved in a recent murder case in Maner. Danapur-2 SDPO AK Jha said the three criminals were involved in the murder of Sanjeet Kumar alias Bholu, the Vyapar PACS president of Maner. Bablu Kumar and Suraj Kumar acted as shooters, while JP Yadav was the mastermind of the murder. All three were wanted in several police stations.

Criminals Fired 24 Rounds At Police Team The police fired 18 rounds, while the criminals fired 24 in the gunfight. The bodies of all three were sent for post-mortem examination. #WATCH | Patna, Bihar: SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma says, "The police were conducting crime prevention patrols in the area, involving both the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police. During these operations, information was received that several individuals with criminal records had arrived in the area and were planning to commit a major crime in Sherpur. When the police team arrived at the location, the criminals opened fire, firing quite intensely. The SHO of Maner and his team exited their vehicle and returned fire. During the exchange, a bullet grazed the SHO of Maner, passing through his uniform. The criminals also fired at other police personnel. They were transported to a hospital, where it was confirmed that they had succumbed to their injuries..." He adds, "Weapons were recovered from these three individuals, all of whom had prior criminal records. They were also implicated in a murder that took place in Maner recently, on the day of Ashtami, and were wanted in connection with that case. The police fired 18 rounds, while the criminals fired more than 24 rounds. Three individuals have been declared dead..." — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026 What Police Said After Encounter The police were conducting crime prevention patrols in the area, involving both the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police, the SSP said. "During these operations, information was received that several individuals with criminal records had arrived in the area and were planning to commit a major crime in Sherpur. When the police team arrived at the location, the criminals opened fire, firing quite intensely. The SHO of Maner and his team exited their vehicle and returned fire. During the exchange, a bullet grazed the SHO of Maner, passing through his uniform," he added. (With Inputs from Umashankar Gupta/ANI)