- Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP hooligans attacked his Kolkata home.
- Claims seventh life attempt; criticizes police, judiciary inaction.
- Dilip Ghosh dismisses allegations, calls them misleading.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said his Kolkata residence was attacked last night during his birthday celebrations, following an alleged clash between party workers of Trinamool and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Diamond Harbour MP shared a video clip in which a group of people are seen making a ruckus in front of his Kalighat residence.
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Seventh Attack On My Life: Abhishek
Blaming the saffron party for the attack, the Lok Sabha MP said this was the "seventh attempt on his life in the last six months".
After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB. This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators! 🙏🏻— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 7, 2026
"After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB. This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators!," his social media post read.
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No One Has Time To Kill Abhishek: Dilip Ghosh
On TMC leader's claim that his residence was attacked, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said no one has time to kill Abhishek, and he has nothing to do, so he is attempting to mislead people.
#WATCH | New Town: On TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's claim that his residence was attacked, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh says, "This is the first time we’ve seen a politician’s birthday being celebrated on the footpath. If someone creates a disturbance, there is bound to be a backlash. Besides, who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee? There is nothing left for them to say or do, so they are attempting to mislead people by bringing up this issue..."— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026
"This is the first time we’ve seen a politician’s birthday being celebrated on the footpath. If someone creates a disturbance, there is bound to be a backlash. Besides, who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee? There is nothing left for them to say or do, so they are attempting to mislead people by bringing up this issue," Gosh said.
(With ANI inputs)