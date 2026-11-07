TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said his Kolkata residence was attacked last night during his birthday celebrations, following an alleged clash between party workers of Trinamool and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Diamond Harbour MP shared a video clip in which a group of people are seen making a ruckus in front of his Kalighat residence.

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Seventh Attack On My Life: Abhishek

Blaming the saffron party for the attack, the Lok Sabha MP said this was the "seventh attempt on his life in the last six months".

After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB. This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators! 🙏🏻 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 7, 2026

"After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB. This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators!," his social media post read.

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