A shocking case has come to light from Surat district in Gujarat, where a 13-year-old boy miraculously survived after a sharp iron rod went through his neck. Doctors at Surat Civil Hospital performed an emergency operation and successfully removed the rod. The boy is now in a stable condition.

How Did The Accident Happen? According to reports, the boy, identified as Naveed, studies at a madrasa near Tirupati Nagar in the Un area of Surat. While he usually lives with his parents in their native village, he is currently staying with his maternal uncle, Sadre Alam. After lunch, Naveed was playing on the roof of the madrasa when his foot suddenly slipped, and he fell from the third floor. A construction site was located next to the building.

ALSO READ: Who Is Antarra Banerjee? Actress Denies Arrest Over RPF Officer Attack; Says ‘It Was Another Model’ Doctors Perform Emergency Surgery As he fell, a sharp iron rod lying at the construction site pierced the back of his neck and came out through the front. His family immediately rushed him to Surat Civil Hospital with the rod still stuck in his neck. Doctors at Surat Civil Hospital immediately performed an emergency operation. A team of specialists carefully cut and removed the iron rod from the boy's neck.

According to his uncle, the doctors acted quickly and helped save Naveed's life. He is currently on ventilator support so that his condition can be closely monitored. Doctors said he will be shifted to a normal ward once the effect of anesthesia wears off and his health improves. After proper dressing and stitches, Naveed is expected to be discharged once he makes a full recovery.