Television actor Antara Banerjee has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) following an alleged confrontation aboard the Aravali Express on August 12. The incident occurred while the 31-year-old actor was travelling to Surat for a shooting assignment, reportedly after entering a reserved AC coach with only a sleeper-class ticket.

TV Actor Antara Banerjee Arrested Following Alleged Razor Attack On RPF Personnel According to railway police, the dispute began when Antara Banerjee occupied a reserved seat and refused to vacate it for the rightful ticket holder. In his complaint, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Yaminikant Mishra stated that he attempted to help resolve the situation, but the actor allegedly refused to comply and began abusing the RPF team.

A GRP official stated, "Banerjee was occupying a reserved seat and refused to vacate it for the rightful ticket holder. When Mishra went to help her vacate the seat, instead of complying, she started abusing the RPF team." Police further alleged that she stripped during the incident and attacked an RPF constable with a razor blade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antarra Banerjee (@meantarabanerjee) She was taken into custody by the Borivali railway police the following morning. Borivali GRP inspector Kunda Gavade noted that witnesses suggested she may have been in distress after failing to secure an AC ticket. Inspector Gavade added that Banerjee refused to contact relatives or legal counsel and demanded to be arrested, though she calmed down after the FIR was registered. She was briefly detained and released after receiving a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Who Is Antara Banerjee? Born into a Bengali family in Kolkata, Antara Banerjee moved to Mumbai with her parents in 2013. She initially enrolled in the Bachelor of Social Work programme at Nirmala Niketan College before leaving her studies to pursue acting full-time.

Antara Banerjee made her television debut in 2012 with Gumrah: End of Innocence and later made a cameo in the 2014 film The Shaukeens. She gradually built her career in television, appearing in shows such as Savdhaan India, Badho Bahu, and Laal Ishq.

ALSO READ: SRK's Mufasa To Priyanka Chopra's Elsa; 5 Bollywood Actors Who Dubbed For Popular Hollywood Movies She is widely recognised for playing Suman Shekhar Sharma in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, before leaving the show in 2019. She later featured in supernatural series such as Kavach... Mahashivratri, Divya Drishti, and web project Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.

Outside acting, Banerjee is a trained Kathak dancer and featured in the 2024 music video Chaap Tilak.