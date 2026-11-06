Delhi witnessed heavy traffic congestion on Dhanteras on Friday as shoppers and passengers headed out ahead of Diwali, with several key roads witnessing slow-moving traffic and long queues of vehicles. The festive rush also affected areas around major transport hubs, including Anand Vihar ISBT, where buses were lined up as passengers made their way home to celebrate the festival.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a traffic snarl near Ghazipur Highway around 4 pm, followed by congestion near ITO at around 6:05 pm. The rush came as people stepped out for last-minute festive shopping and travel, adding to the traffic pressure across the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Traffic snarl near ITO amid the festive rush. Visuals shot around 6:05 pm today. https://t.co/NhJuVccKWC — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026 #WATCH | Delhi: Traffic snarl near Ghazipur Highway amid the festive rush. Visuals shot around 4 pm today. https://t.co/ESpfdzHSVT — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026 ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Revises Timings For Diwali; 3 Lines To Start Early, Last Train At 10 PM Across All Routes | Check Details Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Amid the anticipated increase in passenger movement during Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, the Delhi Traffic Police has put special arrangements in place around Anand Vihar ISBT, nearby railway stations and adjoining transport hubs from November 5 to November 15.

In connection with the festive season (Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj & Chhath Puja), special traffic arrangements will remain in force around Anand Vihar ISBT and adjoining transport hubs from 05.11.2026 to 15.11.2026. Commuters are advised to follow diversions, avoid unauthorised parking, plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 5, 2026 According to the advisory, Road No. 56 (Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg) and Road No. 57 (Swami Dayanand Marg) are likely to be affected. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at Ghazipur roundabout and Ramprastha in Vivek Vihar. ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Revises Timings For Diwali; 3 Lines To Start Early, Last Train At 10 PM Across All Routes | Check Details

No Parking On Road No. 56 Parking, waiting or halting of vehicles, including buses, TSRs, autos, taxis and private vehicles, has been prohibited on either side of Road No. 56, particularly near the entry and exit gates of Anand Vihar ISBT and adjoining approach roads.

Private vehicle users have been advised to use designated parking facilities on Kaushambi Road near the Maruti showroom and on Kaushambi Road DDA land near NH-24, subject to availability and approved arrangements. Vehicles should not be left unattended on carriageways or approach roads.

Alternative Routes For Commuters The traffic police have advised commuters travelling towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapulla to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road. Those heading towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden have been advised to take the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road. ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes Again Before Diwali: Data Shows AQI More Severe This Time Than Last Year, But Worse Is Yet To Come Motorists have also been asked to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signs and directions issued by personnel on duty, and avoid unnecessary entry into the Anand Vihar ISBT area. The police have urged commuters to prefer public transport wherever possible.

Unauthorised parking or obstruction may invite prosecution and towing action as per rules.